ProShare Advisors LLC Purchases Shares of 5,236 F&G Annuities & Life, Inc. (NYSE:FG)

ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of F&G Annuities & Life, Inc. (NYSE:FG – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 5,236 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $217,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Castlekeep Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of F&G Annuities & Life in the fourth quarter worth about $72,007,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of F&G Annuities & Life by 11.3% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 413,202 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,123,000 after purchasing an additional 42,081 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of F&G Annuities & Life in the fourth quarter worth about $14,321,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of F&G Annuities & Life by 8.7% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 256,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,620,000 after purchasing an additional 20,559 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of F&G Annuities & Life by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 247,287 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,248,000 after purchasing an additional 3,634 shares during the last quarter. 95.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at F&G Annuities & Life

In other F&G Annuities & Life news, major shareholder National Financial I. Fidelity bought 4,500,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 24th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $33.60 per share, for a total transaction of $151,200,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 110,483,243 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,712,236,964.80. This trade represents a 4.25% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Christopher O. Blunt bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 25th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $35.65 per share, with a total value of $356,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 839,584 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,931,169.60. The trade was a 1.21% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have bought 4,575,000 shares of company stock valued at $153,673,720. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently issued reports on FG. Stephens reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $47.00 target price on shares of F&G Annuities & Life in a research note on Monday, February 24th. Barclays cut their price objective on F&G Annuities & Life from $41.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 8th.

F&G Annuities & Life Stock Performance

F&G Annuities & Life stock opened at $32.02 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $33.91 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $40.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a current ratio of 0.25. The stock has a market cap of $4.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.60 and a beta of 1.84. F&G Annuities & Life, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $30.10 and a fifty-two week high of $50.75.

F&G Annuities & Life (NYSE:FG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.19 by ($0.47). The firm had revenue of $2.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.46 billion. F&G Annuities & Life had a net margin of 11.12% and a return on equity of 14.14%. As a group, analysts expect that F&G Annuities & Life, Inc. will post 5.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

F&G Annuities & Life Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 16th will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 16th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.75%. F&G Annuities & Life’s payout ratio is 23.34%.

F&G Annuities & Life Profile

F&G Annuities & Life, Inc engages in the provision of fixed annuity and life insurance products. It specializes in life insurance, annuities, retirement planning and wealth transfer. The company was founded in 1959 and is headquartered in Des Moines, IA.

