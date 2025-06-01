ProShare Advisors LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Arcus Biosciences, Inc. (NYSE:RCUS)

ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Arcus Biosciences, Inc. (NYSE:RCUS – Free Report) by 44.4% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 16,379 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,038 shares during the quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Arcus Biosciences were worth $244,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. grew its holdings in Arcus Biosciences by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 34,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $506,000 after acquiring an additional 833 shares during the period. R Squared Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Arcus Biosciences during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its stake in Arcus Biosciences by 19.2% during the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 14,952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $223,000 after purchasing an additional 2,410 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its position in shares of Arcus Biosciences by 11.2% in the 4th quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 24,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $369,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Arcus Biosciences by 8.1% in the 4th quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 33,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $499,000 after purchasing an additional 2,521 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.89% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have weighed in on RCUS. Bank of America cut their target price on Arcus Biosciences from $22.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Arcus Biosciences from $29.00 to $26.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on Arcus Biosciences from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. Barclays reduced their price target on Arcus Biosciences from $29.00 to $14.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Arcus Biosciences from $24.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $25.67.

RCUS stock opened at $8.98 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $950.85 million, a P/E ratio of -2.85 and a beta of 0.88. Arcus Biosciences, Inc. has a 1-year low of $6.50 and a 1-year high of $18.98. The business’s 50 day moving average is $8.25 and its 200-day moving average is $11.61. The company has a current ratio of 5.24, a quick ratio of 5.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Arcus Biosciences (NYSE:RCUS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The company reported ($1.14) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.02) by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $28.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.61 million. Arcus Biosciences had a negative return on equity of 45.59% and a negative net margin of 102.66%. The firm’s revenue was down 80.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.05) earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Arcus Biosciences, Inc. will post -3.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Arcus Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes cancer therapies in the United States. The company's pipeline products include Domvanalimab, an anti-TIGIT antibody, which is in Phase 2 and Phase 3 clinical trial; and AB308, an investigational anti-TIGIT monoclonal antibody, which is in Phase 1b clinical trial to study people with advanced solid and hematologic malignancies.

