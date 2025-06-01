ProShare Advisors LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Revance Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RVNC)

ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Revance Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RVNC – Free Report) by 19.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 75,252 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 12,155 shares during the quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Revance Therapeutics were worth $229,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Natixis bought a new stake in shares of Revance Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Two Sigma Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Revance Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Alpine Global Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Revance Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. RPO LLC bought a new stake in shares of Revance Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at about $55,000. Finally, Fairfax Financial Holdings Ltd. Can bought a new stake in shares of Revance Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at about $64,000. 97.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Wall Street Zen began coverage on Revance Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, May 21st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.45.

Shares of NASDAQ:RVNC opened at $3.65 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $3.65 and a 200 day moving average of $3.58. The company has a market cap of $381.02 million, a PE ratio of -1.89 and a beta of 0.90. Revance Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $2.30 and a 12-month high of $6.65.

Revance Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the development, manufacture, and commercialization of neuromodulators for various aesthetic and therapeutic indications in the United States and internationally. The company’s lead drug candidate is DAXXIFY (DaxibotulinumtoxinA-lanm) for injection for the treatment of glabellar lines and cervical dystonia; has completed phase II clinical trials to treat upper facial lines, moderate or severe dynamic forehead lines, and moderate or severe lateral canthal lines; and has completed Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of adult upper limb spasticity and plantar fasciitis.

