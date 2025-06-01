ProShare Advisors LLC Raises Stock Position in Vir Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIR)

ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vir Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIR – Free Report) by 25.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 33,563 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,767 shares during the quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vir Biotechnology were worth $246,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Vir Biotechnology by 55.3% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,715,083 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,589,000 after buying an additional 610,367 shares during the last quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Vir Biotechnology by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 196,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,444,000 after acquiring an additional 7,110 shares during the period. Lightspeed Management Company L.L.C. acquired a new position in shares of Vir Biotechnology in the 4th quarter valued at $209,000. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP increased its holdings in shares of Vir Biotechnology by 60.9% in the 4th quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP now owns 849,873 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,238,000 after acquiring an additional 321,631 shares during the period. Finally, Graham Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Vir Biotechnology by 126.2% in the 4th quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P. now owns 81,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $596,000 after acquiring an additional 45,335 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.32% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on VIR shares. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $110.00 target price on shares of Vir Biotechnology in a report on Friday, February 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of Vir Biotechnology from $28.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 17th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $14.00 target price on shares of Vir Biotechnology in a report on Thursday, May 22nd. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Vir Biotechnology from $26.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.86.

Insider Buying and Selling at Vir Biotechnology

In related news, CEO Backer Marianne De sold 79,712 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.95, for a total transaction of $474,286.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 769,505 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,578,554.75. The trade was a 9.39% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 16.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Vir Biotechnology Stock Performance

Shares of VIR opened at $4.86 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $671.84 million, a P/E ratio of -1.24 and a beta of 1.36. The company’s fifty day moving average is $5.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.51. Vir Biotechnology, Inc. has a 1 year low of $4.32 and a 1 year high of $14.45.

Vir Biotechnology (NASDAQ:VIR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.88) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.83) by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $3.03 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.59 million. Vir Biotechnology had a negative net margin of 678.40% and a negative return on equity of 36.71%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 94.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.48) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Vir Biotechnology, Inc. will post -3.92 EPS for the current year.

Vir Biotechnology Company Profile

Vir Biotechnology, Inc, an immunology company, develops therapeutic products to treat and prevent serious infectious diseases. Its clinical development pipeline consists of product candidates targeting hepatitis delta virus (HDV), hepatitis B virus (HBV), and human immunodeficiency virus (HIV). The company’s preclinical candidates include those targeting influenza A and B, coronavirus disease 2019, respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) and human metapneumovirus (MPV), and human papillomavirus (HPV).

