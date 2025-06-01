ProShare Advisors LLC Takes Position in The Pennant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNTG)

ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Pennant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNTG – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 9,191 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $244,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PNTG. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of The Pennant Group by 36.6% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 14,923 shares of the company’s stock valued at $396,000 after purchasing an additional 3,997 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in The Pennant Group by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 43,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,158,000 after acquiring an additional 2,480 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in The Pennant Group by 10.9% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 14,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $371,000 after acquiring an additional 1,374 shares in the last quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in The Pennant Group in the 4th quarter worth $1,114,000. Finally, Van Berkom & Associates Inc. increased its holdings in The Pennant Group by 2,635.6% in the 4th quarter. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. now owns 2,198,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,297,000 after acquiring an additional 2,117,859 shares in the last quarter. 85.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of PNTG opened at $29.06 on Friday. The Pennant Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $21.18 and a 52-week high of $37.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $26.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.93. The stock has a market cap of $1.00 billion, a PE ratio of 42.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.56.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $38.00 price target on shares of The Pennant Group in a report on Wednesday, April 2nd. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of The Pennant Group from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.60.

In other The Pennant Group news, Director Joanne Stringfield sold 5,000 shares of The Pennant Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.47, for a total transaction of $147,350.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 30,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $892,204.25. The trade was a 14.17% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 5.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

The Pennant Group, Inc provides healthcare services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Home Health and Hospice Services, and Senior Living Services. The company offers home health services, including clinical services, such as nursing, speech, occupational and physical therapy, medical social work, and home health aide services; and hospice services comprising clinical care, education, and counseling services for the physical, spiritual, and psychosocial needs of terminally ill patients and their families.

