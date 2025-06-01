ProSiebenSat.1 Media SE (OTCMKTS:PBSFY) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

ProSiebenSat.1 Media SE (OTCMKTS:PBSFY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,800 shares, a decline of 56.3% from the April 30th total of 8,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 6,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. DZ Bank upgraded ProSiebenSat.1 Media from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 12th. Barclays lowered ProSiebenSat.1 Media from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 30th.

Get ProSiebenSat.1 Media alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on ProSiebenSat.1 Media

ProSiebenSat.1 Media Stock Performance

PBSFY stock opened at $1.95 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $1.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.49. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. The firm has a market cap of $1.77 billion, a PE ratio of -38.99 and a beta of 1.16. ProSiebenSat.1 Media has a 1-year low of $1.14 and a 1-year high of $2.03.

ProSiebenSat.1 Media (OTCMKTS:PBSFY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by ($0.20). The firm had revenue of $899.43 million during the quarter. ProSiebenSat.1 Media had a negative net margin of 0.85% and a positive return on equity of 17.40%.

ProSiebenSat.1 Media Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 2nd will be issued a $0.0072 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.35%. ProSiebenSat.1 Media’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -50.00%.

About ProSiebenSat.1 Media

(Get Free Report)

ProSiebenSat.1 Media SE operates as a media company in Germany, Austria, Switzerland, the United States, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Entertainment, Dating & Video, and Commerce & Ventures. The Entertainment segment operates free TV stations and digital platforms, such as SAT.1, ProSieben, Kabel Eins, sixx, SAT.1 Gold, ProSieben MAXX, and Kabel Eins Doku, as well as PULS4, PULS24, ATV I, ATV II, and PLUS 8.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for ProSiebenSat.1 Media Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProSiebenSat.1 Media and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.