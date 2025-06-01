QBE Insurance Group Limited (OTCMKTS:QBIEY) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

QBE Insurance Group Limited (OTCMKTS:QBIEY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 16,500 shares, a decrease of 56.6% from the April 30th total of 38,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 55,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

QBE Insurance Group Stock Up 0.5%

OTCMKTS:QBIEY opened at $15.23 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $13.87 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.17. QBE Insurance Group has a 12 month low of $10.21 and a 12 month high of $15.88.

About QBE Insurance Group

QBE Insurance Group Limited engages in underwriting general insurance and reinsurance risks in the Australia Pacific, North America, and internationally. It offers range of commercial, personal, and specialty products, such as commercial and domestic property, agriculture, public/product liability, motor and motor casualty, professional indemnity, workers' compensation, accident, health, financial and credit, and other insurance products, as well as marine, energy and aviation insurance products, and risk management solutions.

