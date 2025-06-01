QuidelOrtho Co. (NASDAQ:QDEL) Shares Bought by UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC

UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC raised its holdings in QuidelOrtho Co. (NASDAQ:QDEL – Free Report) by 31.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 206,430 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 48,846 shares during the quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC’s holdings in QuidelOrtho were worth $9,196,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of QDEL. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its holdings in QuidelOrtho by 344.3% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after acquiring an additional 1,546 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV lifted its holdings in QuidelOrtho by 122.9% in the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 3,437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,000 after acquiring an additional 1,895 shares during the last quarter. Gagnon Securities LLC lifted its holdings in QuidelOrtho by 45.4% in the 4th quarter. Gagnon Securities LLC now owns 91,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,057,000 after acquiring an additional 28,431 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management acquired a new stake in QuidelOrtho in the 4th quarter valued at about $74,000. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in QuidelOrtho by 11.7% in the 4th quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 25,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,123,000 after acquiring an additional 2,646 shares during the last quarter. 99.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get QuidelOrtho alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have weighed in on QDEL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of QuidelOrtho from $38.00 to $25.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 21st. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of QuidelOrtho from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of QuidelOrtho from $64.00 to $61.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of QuidelOrtho from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 15th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of QuidelOrtho from $45.00 to $29.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, QuidelOrtho presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $44.33.

QuidelOrtho Price Performance

Shares of QDEL opened at $30.65 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.01 and a beta of 0.13. QuidelOrtho Co. has a fifty-two week low of $23.77 and a fifty-two week high of $49.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The business’s 50-day moving average is $29.96 and its 200-day moving average is $37.35.

QuidelOrtho (NASDAQ:QDEL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $692.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $694.97 million. QuidelOrtho had a positive return on equity of 3.78% and a negative net margin of 72.84%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.44 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that QuidelOrtho Co. will post 2.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

QuidelOrtho Company Profile

(Free Report)

QuidelOrtho Corporation provides diagnostic testing solutions. The company operates through Labs, Transfusion Medicine, Point-of-Care, and Molecular Diagnostics business units. The Labs business unit provides clinical chemistry laboratory instruments and tests that measure target chemicals in bodily fluids for the evaluation of health and the clinical management of patients; immunoassay laboratory instruments and tests, which measure proteins as they act as antigens in the spread of disease, antibodies in the immune response spurred by disease, or markers of proper organ function and health; testing products to detect and monitor disease progression across a spectrum of therapeutic areas; and specialized diagnostic solutions.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QDEL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for QuidelOrtho Co. (NASDAQ:QDEL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for QuidelOrtho Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QuidelOrtho and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.