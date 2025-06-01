Replimune Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:REPL) Stock Position Lifted by ProShare Advisors LLC

ProShare Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Replimune Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:REPL – Free Report) by 33.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,788 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,247 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Replimune Group were worth $252,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of REPL. Sterling Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Replimune Group by 364.5% during the 4th quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 2,109 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 1,655 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in Replimune Group by 696.7% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,772 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after buying an additional 5,922 shares during the last quarter. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd lifted its holdings in Replimune Group by 8,798.9% during the 4th quarter. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd now owns 8,276 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after buying an additional 8,183 shares during the last quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP bought a new position in Replimune Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $127,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd bought a new position in Replimune Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $137,000. Institutional investors own 92.53% of the company’s stock.
Insider Activity at Replimune Group
In related news, insider Christopher Sarchi sold 3,749 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.05, for a total value of $30,179.45. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 128,296 shares in the company, valued at $1,032,782.80. This trade represents a 2.84% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Andrew Schwendenman sold 3,287 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.05, for a total value of $26,460.35. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 68,284 shares in the company, valued at approximately $549,686.20. This represents a 4.59% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 74,907 shares of company stock worth $603,655 in the last three months. 8.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Replimune Group Trading Down 4.7%
Replimune Group (NASDAQ:REPL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 22nd. The company reported ($0.82) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.75) by ($0.07). During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.25) earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Replimune Group, Inc. will post -2.97 EPS for the current year.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
A number of research analysts have commented on the company. HC Wainwright increased their target price on Replimune Group from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Replimune Group from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $19.43.
Replimune Group Profile
Replimune Group, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the development of oncolytic immunotherapies to treat cancer. The company's proprietary tumor-directed oncolytic immunotherapy product candidates are designed and intended to activate the immune system against cancer. Its lead product candidate is RP1, a selectively replicating version of HSV-1 that expresses GALV-GP R(-) and human GM-CSF, which is in Phase I/II clinical trials for a range of solid tumors; and that has completed Phase II clinical trials for treating cutaneous squamous cell carcinoma.
