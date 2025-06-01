Revolve Group, Inc. (NYSE:RVLV) Shares Acquired by Two Sigma Advisers LP

Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its holdings in Revolve Group, Inc. (NYSE:RVLV – Free Report) by 17.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 32,700 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,800 shares during the quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP’s holdings in Revolve Group were worth $1,095,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RVLV. AlphaQuest LLC lifted its position in shares of Revolve Group by 7.7% during the 4th quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 5,535 shares of the company’s stock worth $185,000 after buying an additional 396 shares during the last quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. raised its stake in Revolve Group by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 21,809 shares of the company’s stock worth $730,000 after acquiring an additional 668 shares in the last quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc. lifted its position in Revolve Group by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc. now owns 25,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $861,000 after acquiring an additional 1,008 shares during the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Revolve Group by 1,302.1% in the fourth quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 1,250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its stake in Revolve Group by 15.5% in the fourth quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 10,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $341,000 after acquiring an additional 1,364 shares in the last quarter. 67.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Revolve Group

In related news, CEO Michael Karanikolas sold 12,566 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.94, for a total value of $325,962.04. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 123,000 shares in the company, valued at $3,190,620. This trade represents a 9.27% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 43.82% of the company’s stock.

Revolve Group Price Performance

Shares of NYSE RVLV opened at $20.64 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.47 billion, a PE ratio of 36.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 2.10. Revolve Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $14.87 and a 1-year high of $39.58. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $20.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.12.

Revolve Group (NYSE:RVLV – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $296.71 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $297.56 million. Revolve Group had a net margin of 3.72% and a return on equity of 10.17%. The business’s revenue was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.15 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Revolve Group, Inc. will post 0.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently commented on RVLV shares. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on Revolve Group from $25.00 to $23.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Revolve Group from $35.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 11th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Revolve Group from $15.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Revolve Group from $22.00 to $19.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of Revolve Group from $40.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.07.

Revolve Group Company Profile

Revolve Group, Inc operates as an online fashion retailer for millennial and generation z consumers in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, REVOLVE and FWRD. It operates a platform that connects consumers and global fashion influencers, as well as emerging, established, and owned brands.

