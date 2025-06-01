Robert W. Baird Has Lowered Expectations for Elastic (NYSE:ESTC) Stock Price

Posted by on Jun 1st, 2025

Elastic (NYSE:ESTCGet Free Report) had its price objective dropped by Robert W. Baird from $125.00 to $115.00 in a research note issued on Friday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 42.06% from the stock’s current price.

ESTC has been the topic of a number of other reports. Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of Elastic from $145.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 31st. DA Davidson reduced their target price on shares of Elastic from $115.00 to $75.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 14th. Rosenblatt Securities reduced their target price on shares of Elastic from $140.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Guggenheim reduced their target price on shares of Elastic from $136.00 to $107.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Finally, Scotiabank reduced their target price on shares of Elastic from $137.00 to $95.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Elastic has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $114.67.

Elastic Trading Down 12.0%

Shares of Elastic stock opened at $80.95 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.45 billion, a PE ratio of 147.18 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $85.51 and its 200 day moving average is $97.68. Elastic has a 1 year low of $69.00 and a 1 year high of $123.96.

Elastic (NYSE:ESTCGet Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 29th. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.10. Elastic had a net margin of 4.39% and a negative return on equity of 13.20%. The firm had revenue of $388.43 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $380.61 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.21 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Elastic will post -0.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Elastic

In related news, CTO Shay Banon sold 140,129 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.68, for a total transaction of $14,948,961.72. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 2,254,978 shares in the company, valued at $240,561,053.04. The trade was a 5.85% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CRO Mark Eugene Dodds sold 2,755 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.77, for a total transaction of $250,071.35. Following the transaction, the executive now owns 96,484 shares in the company, valued at $8,757,852.68. The trade was a 2.78% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 172,636 shares of company stock worth $17,959,032 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 15.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Elastic during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Elastic during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Cloud Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Elastic during the first quarter worth $25,000. Fourth Dimension Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Elastic during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Elastic by 793.3% during the fourth quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 268 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 238 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.03% of the company’s stock.

About Elastic

Elastic N.V., a data analytics company, delivers solutions designed to run in public or private clouds in multi-cloud environments. It primarily offers Elastic Stack, a set of software products that ingest and store data from various sources and formats, as well as performs search, analysis, and visualization on that data.

