Royal Bank of Canada Forecasts Strong Price Appreciation for Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) Stock

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS – Get Free Report) had its target price lifted by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $288.00 to $304.00 in a research note issued on Friday,Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 10.94% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. BTIG Research set a $252.00 price target on shares of Zscaler and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 6th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price objective on shares of Zscaler from $235.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Zscaler from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $260.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 28th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Zscaler from $222.00 to $233.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Zscaler from $205.00 to $200.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 16th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $275.12.

Shares of ZS opened at $274.03 on Friday. Zscaler has a twelve month low of $153.45 and a twelve month high of $276.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.40 billion, a P/E ratio of -1,096.12 and a beta of 1.14. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $220.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $206.33.

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 29th. The company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $678.03 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $667.13 million. Zscaler had a negative net margin of 1.58% and a negative return on equity of 0.75%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.88 EPS. Analysts predict that Zscaler will post -0.1 EPS for the current year.

In other Zscaler news, CEO Jagtar Singh Chaudhry sold 2,155 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.15, for a total value of $429,168.25. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 356,414 shares in the company, valued at $70,979,848.10. The trade was a 0.60% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Robert Schlossman sold 3,590 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $897,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 100,230 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,057,500. This trade represents a 3.46% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 241,771 shares of company stock valued at $50,165,040. 18.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ZS. Anderson Financial Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Zscaler in the first quarter valued at approximately $238,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in Zscaler by 26.7% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 6,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,224,000 after acquiring an additional 1,299 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Zscaler by 10.8% in the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 1,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $231,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Jupiter Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Zscaler during the 1st quarter valued at $298,000. Finally, Focus Partners Wealth lifted its position in shares of Zscaler by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Focus Partners Wealth now owns 62,083 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,319,000 after acquiring an additional 1,517 shares during the period. 46.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Zscaler, Inc operates as a cloud security company worldwide. The company offers Zscaler Internet Access solution that provides users, workloads, IoT, and OT devices secure access to externally managed applications, including software-as-a-service (SaaS) applications and internet destinations; and Zscaler Private Access solution, which is designed to provide access to managed applications hosted internally in data centers, and private or public clouds.

