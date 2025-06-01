Seneca Foods Co. (NASDAQ:SENEA) Shares Purchased by Two Sigma Advisers LP

Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its stake in Seneca Foods Co. (NASDAQ:SENEA – Free Report) by 6.4% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 13,300 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP’s holdings in Seneca Foods were worth $1,054,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SENEA. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of Seneca Foods by 8.7% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 2,054 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,000 after buying an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp raised its stake in Seneca Foods by 82.7% during the 4th quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 29,442 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,334,000 after acquiring an additional 13,327 shares in the last quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC lifted its position in Seneca Foods by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 3,778 shares of the company’s stock valued at $299,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC lifted its position in Seneca Foods by 181.5% in the fourth quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 9,651 shares of the company’s stock valued at $765,000 after acquiring an additional 6,223 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Savant Capital LLC acquired a new position in Seneca Foods in the fourth quarter valued at $291,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.51% of the company’s stock.

Seneca Foods Stock Performance

Shares of Seneca Foods stock opened at $93.32 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $87.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $81.07. Seneca Foods Co. has a 12 month low of $51.79 and a 12 month high of $94.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $642.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.03 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 3.38 and a quick ratio of 0.36.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Wall Street Zen lowered Seneca Foods from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 29th.

Seneca Foods Profile

Seneca Foods Corporation provides packaged fruits and vegetables in the United States and internationally. The company offers canned, frozen, and jarred produce; jarred fruit; and snack chips and other food products under the private label, as well as under various national and regional brands that the company owns or licenses, including Seneca, Libby’s, Aunt Nellie’s, Cherryman, Green Valley, and READ.

