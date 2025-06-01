Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI) Shares Sold by Squarepoint Ops LLC

Squarepoint Ops LLC reduced its stake in Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI – Free Report) by 13.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,722 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,278 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC’s holdings in Service Co. International were worth $1,175,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Twinbeech Capital LP acquired a new stake in Service Co. International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $5,775,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP acquired a new stake in shares of Service Co. International in the 4th quarter valued at $335,000. Tidal Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Service Co. International by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 162,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,931,000 after purchasing an additional 6,433 shares during the last quarter. Sherbrooke Park Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Service Co. International during the 4th quarter worth $205,000. Finally, Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Service Co. International by 250.0% during the fourth quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 373,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,805,000 after purchasing an additional 266,712 shares in the last quarter. 85.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Service Co. International alerts:

Insider Transactions at Service Co. International

In other news, CEO Thomas L. Ryan sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.56, for a total value of $4,228,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 982,333 shares in the company, valued at $83,066,078.48. This represents a 4.84% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Tony Coelho sold 5,400 shares of Service Co. International stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.94, for a total value of $410,076.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 43,938 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,336,651.72. This represents a 10.94% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 61,900 shares of company stock worth $5,153,461. Company insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. UBS Group cut their price target on Service Co. International from $90.00 to $88.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Wall Street Zen raised Service Co. International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $89.25.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on SCI

Service Co. International Stock Performance

Shares of SCI opened at $78.06 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $77.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $79.73. The firm has a market cap of $11.11 billion, a PE ratio of 21.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.96. Service Co. International has a 12-month low of $68.84 and a 12-month high of $89.37. The company has a current ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.83.

Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.05. Service Co. International had a net margin of 12.39% and a return on equity of 32.18%. The company had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.06 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.89 earnings per share. Service Co. International’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Service Co. International will post 3.84 EPS for the current year.

Service Co. International Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 13th will be given a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 13th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.64%. Service Co. International’s payout ratio is currently 35.16%.

Service Co. International Profile

(Free Report)

Service Corp. International engages in the provision of funeral goods and services. It operates through the Funeral and Cemetery segments. The Funeral segment offers services related to cremations, including the use of home facilities and motor vehicles, arranging and directing services, removal, preparation, embalming, memorialization, and catering.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Service Co. International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Service Co. International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.