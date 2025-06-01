ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. (NYSE:SFBS) Shares Purchased by UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC

UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC grew its position in shares of ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. (NYSE:SFBS – Free Report) by 36.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 96,153 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 25,785 shares during the quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC owned 0.18% of ServisFirst Bancshares worth $8,148,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of SFBS. Quarry LP purchased a new position in ServisFirst Bancshares during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. R Squared Ltd purchased a new position in ServisFirst Bancshares during the 4th quarter worth $69,000. Sterling Capital Management LLC raised its position in ServisFirst Bancshares by 761.6% during the 4th quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 1,189 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $101,000 after buying an additional 1,051 shares during the last quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC raised its position in ServisFirst Bancshares by 169.0% during the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 1,189 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $102,000 after buying an additional 747 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV raised its position in ServisFirst Bancshares by 52.4% during the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 2,326 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $197,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.31% of the company’s stock.

ServisFirst Bancshares Stock Down 0.6%

Shares of ServisFirst Bancshares stock opened at $74.42 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $73.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $83.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.95. The company has a market cap of $4.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.89 and a beta of 0.83. ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. has a one year low of $58.51 and a one year high of $101.37.

ServisFirst Bancshares Announces Dividend

ServisFirst Bancshares ( NYSE:SFBS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 21st. The financial services provider reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $131.83 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $134.13 million. ServisFirst Bancshares had a net margin of 23.16% and a return on equity of 14.81%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.94 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. will post 5.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 1st were issued a $0.335 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 1st. This represents a $1.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.80%. ServisFirst Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.45%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of ServisFirst Bancshares from $96.00 to $84.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 22nd.

ServisFirst Bancshares Company Profile

ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for ServisFirst Bank that provides various banking services to individual and corporate customers. It accepts demand, time, savings, and other deposits; checking, money market, and IRA accounts; and certificates of deposit. The company's loan products include commercial lending products, including seasonal, bridge, and term loans for working capital, expansion of the business, acquisition of property, and plant and equipment, as well as commercial lines of credit; commercial real estate loans, construction and development loans, and residential real estate loans; and consumer loans, such as home equity loans, vehicle financing, loans secured by deposits, and secured and unsecured personal loans.

