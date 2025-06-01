Short Interest in Kutcho Copper Corp. (OTCMKTS:KCCFF) Drops By 56.5%

Kutcho Copper Corp. (OTCMKTS:KCCFF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 28,000 shares, a decline of 56.5% from the April 30th total of 64,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 185,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.
Kutcho Copper Price Performance
KCCFF stock opened at $0.10 on Friday. Kutcho Copper has a one year low of $0.06 and a one year high of $0.16. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $0.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.09.
About Kutcho Copper
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Kutcho Copper
- Find and Profitably Trade Stocks at 52-Week Lows
- Near 52-Week Lows, These 3 Mid-Cap Stocks Are Worth a Look
- How to find penny stocks to invest and trade
- 3 Overlooked Dividend Plays for Income in Volatile Times
- What is the Euro STOXX 50 Index?
- AXON: Competition Intensifies as Motorola Makes $4.4B Acquisition
Receive News & Ratings for Kutcho Copper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kutcho Copper and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.