Short Interest in Kutcho Copper Corp. (OTCMKTS:KCCFF) Drops By 56.5%

Kutcho Copper Corp. (OTCMKTS:KCCFF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 28,000 shares, a decline of 56.5% from the April 30th total of 64,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 185,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Kutcho Copper Price Performance

KCCFF stock opened at $0.10 on Friday. Kutcho Copper has a one year low of $0.06 and a one year high of $0.16. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $0.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.09.

About Kutcho Copper

Kutcho Copper Corp., a resource development company, engages in the acquisition and exploration of resource properties in Canada. It holds a 100% interest in the Kutcho copper-zinc-gold-silver project that consists of one mining lease and 72 mineral exploration claims covering an area of approximately 30,124 hectares located in northern British Columbia.

