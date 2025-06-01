Short Interest in Nippon Steel Co. (OTCMKTS:NPSCY) Declines By 56.6%

Nippon Steel Co. (OTCMKTS:NPSCY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,500 shares, a drop of 56.6% from the April 30th total of 17,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 244,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Nippon Steel Trading Down 0.5%

Shares of Nippon Steel stock opened at $6.66 on Friday. Nippon Steel has a 1 year low of $6.11 and a 1 year high of $8.00. The firm has a market cap of $21.46 billion, a PE ratio of 6.79 and a beta of 0.83. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $6.82 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.93 and a quick ratio of 1.03.

Get Nippon Steel alerts:

Nippon Steel (OTCMKTS:NPSCY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.04). Nippon Steel had a net margin of 5.34% and a return on equity of 8.17%. The business had revenue of $14.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.19 billion.

Nippon Steel Company Profile

Nippon Steel Corporation engages in steelmaking and steel fabrication, engineering and construction, chemicals and materials, and system solutions businesses in Japan and internationally. The company offers steel plates, sheets, and slags; bar and rod materials; structural steel; pipes and tubes; titanium and stainless products; and railway, automotive, and machinery parts for applications in automotive, energy, infrastructure, and consumer electronics markets.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Nippon Steel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nippon Steel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.