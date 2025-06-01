Short Interest in Portage Biotech Inc. (NASDAQ:PRTG) Decreases By 56.6%

Portage Biotech Inc. (NASDAQ:PRTG – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 49,600 shares, a decline of 56.6% from the April 30th total of 114,400 shares. Approximately 30.3% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 1,310,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Portage Biotech Price Performance

Shares of Portage Biotech stock opened at $7.87 on Friday. Portage Biotech has a 1 year low of $2.10 and a 1 year high of $23.01. The company has a market capitalization of $8.26 million, a P/E ratio of -0.19 and a beta of 0.48. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $7.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.72.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Portage Biotech stock. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Portage Biotech Inc. (NASDAQ:PRTG – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 15,431 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $80,000. Citadel Advisors LLC owned about 1.47% of Portage Biotech at the end of the most recent reporting period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.36% of the company’s stock.

About Portage Biotech

Portage Biotech Inc, a clinical stage immune-oncology company, engages in the research and develops pharmaceutical and biotechnology products. Its product pipeline includes PORT-2 for treatment of refractory NSCLC, melanoma, and refractory melanoma that is in phase I and phase II clinical trials; PORT-3, for treatment of solid tumors, which is in phase I clinical trials; PORT-6, an A2AR inhibitor to treat A2A & A2B high solid tumors that is in phase Ia clinical trials; PORT-7, an A2AR inhibitor to treat A2A & A2B high solid tumors that is in phase Ib clinical trials; PORT-1, an intratumoral amphiphilic solutions for treatment of advanced soft tissue sarcoma, which is in phase 3 clinical trials; PORT-4, a nanolipogel co-formulations to treat of solid tumors that is in preclinical trials; and PORT-5, a VLP-STING to treat of solid tumors that is in preclinical trials.

