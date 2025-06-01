Short Interest in Siemens Energy AG (OTCMKTS:SMNEY) Drops By 56.3%

Siemens Energy AG (OTCMKTS:SMNEY – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 15,200 shares, a decrease of 56.3% from the April 30th total of 34,800 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 417,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Siemens Energy Price Performance

Shares of SMNEY stock opened at $97.05 on Friday. Siemens Energy has a fifty-two week low of $24.38 and a fifty-two week high of $98.64. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $75.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $63.02. The firm has a market cap of $77.57 billion and a P/E ratio of 441.14.

Get Siemens Energy alerts:

Siemens Energy (OTCMKTS:SMNEY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $10.48 billion for the quarter. As a group, research analysts expect that Siemens Energy will post 0.24 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have weighed in on SMNEY shares. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Siemens Energy in a research report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Siemens Energy in a research report on Thursday, March 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Siemens Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy”.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Siemens Energy

Siemens Energy Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Siemens Energy AG operates as an energy technology company worldwide. It operates through Gas Services, Grid Technologies, Transformation of Industry, and Siemens Gamesa segments. The company provides gas and steam turbines, generators, and heat pumps, as well as performance enhancement, maintenance, customer training, and professional consulting services for central and distributed power generation; and high voltage direct current transmission systems, offshore windfarm grid connections, transformers, flexible alternating current transmission systems, high voltage substations, air and gas-insulated switchgears, digital grid solutions and components, and storage solutions.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Siemens Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Siemens Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.