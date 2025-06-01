Siemens Energy AG (OTCMKTS:SMEGF) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Siemens Energy AG (OTCMKTS:SMEGF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,387,400 shares, a decrease of 52.8% from the April 30th total of 2,937,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 40,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 34.6 days.

Siemens Energy Price Performance

SMEGF stock opened at $97.00 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $74.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $62.98. Siemens Energy has a one year low of $23.97 and a one year high of $98.80.

About Siemens Energy

Siemens Energy AG operates as an energy technology company worldwide. It operates through Gas Services, Grid Technologies, Transformation of Industry, and Siemens Gamesa segments. The company provides gas and steam turbines, generators, and heat pumps, as well as performance enhancement, maintenance, customer training, and professional consulting services for central and distributed power generation; and high voltage direct current transmission systems, offshore windfarm grid connections, transformers, flexible alternating current transmission systems, high voltage substations, air and gas-insulated switchgears, digital grid solutions and components, and storage solutions.

