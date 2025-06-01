Signet Jewelers Limited (NYSE:SIG) Shares Acquired by UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC

UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC lifted its stake in shares of Signet Jewelers Limited (NYSE:SIG – Free Report) by 14.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 111,609 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 13,769 shares during the quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC owned approximately 0.26% of Signet Jewelers worth $9,008,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Signet Jewelers by 149.3% during the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 703 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 421 shares in the last quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Signet Jewelers by 832.9% during the fourth quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 1,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,000 after purchasing an additional 1,216 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its stake in Signet Jewelers by 32.9% during the fourth quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 1,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,000 after purchasing an additional 410 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV lifted its stake in Signet Jewelers by 34.6% during the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 1,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,000 after purchasing an additional 447 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gallagher Fiduciary Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Signet Jewelers by 14.7% during the fourth quarter. Gallagher Fiduciary Advisors LLC now owns 2,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $225,000 after purchasing an additional 358 shares during the last quarter.

Insider Activity at Signet Jewelers

In related news, Director Helen Mccluskey acquired 1,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 25th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $58.86 per share, for a total transaction of $100,062.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 31,916 shares in the company, valued at $1,878,575.76. This trade represents a 5.63% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO James Kevin Symancyk acquired 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 31st. The shares were bought at an average price of $57.45 per share, for a total transaction of $861,750.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 50,710 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,913,289.50. This represents a 42.01% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Signet Jewelers Stock Performance

SIG stock opened at $66.58 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a current ratio of 1.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.66, a PEG ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 1.34. Signet Jewelers Limited has a 1 year low of $45.55 and a 1 year high of $112.06. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $60.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $66.30.

Signet Jewelers (NYSE:SIG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 19th. The company reported $6.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.39 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $2.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.33 billion. Signet Jewelers had a return on equity of 28.69% and a net margin of 8.57%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $6.73 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Signet Jewelers Limited will post 8.73 EPS for the current year.

Signet Jewelers Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, April 25th were paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. This is a boost from Signet Jewelers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.92%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 25th. Signet Jewelers’s payout ratio is currently -168.42%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. CL King assumed coverage on Signet Jewelers in a research note on Monday, May 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $80.00 price objective on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group restated a “market perform” rating and set a $62.00 price objective on shares of Signet Jewelers in a research note on Wednesday. Cfra Research upgraded Signet Jewelers to a “moderate buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 20th. UBS Group raised their price objective on Signet Jewelers from $77.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Signet Jewelers from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 14th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $80.00.

About Signet Jewelers

Signet Jewelers Limited operates as a diamond jewelry retailer. It operates through three segments: North America, International, and Other. The North America segment operates jewelry stores in jewelry stores in malls, mall-based kiosks, and off-mall locations in the United States and Canada primarily under the Kay Jewelers, Kay Jewelers Outlet, Jared The Galleria Of Jewelry, Jared Vault, Zales Outlet, Zales Jewelers, Diamonds Direct, James Allen, Banter by Piercing Pagoda, and Peoples Jewellers names, as well as operates online through its digital banners, James Allen and Blue Nile.

