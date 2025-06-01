Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. (NYSE:SSD) Shares Purchased by Two Sigma Advisers LP

Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its stake in shares of Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. (NYSE:SSD – Free Report) by 148.3% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 7,200 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,300 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP’s holdings in Simpson Manufacturing were worth $1,194,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Simpson Manufacturing by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,204,871 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $697,294,000 after purchasing an additional 31,164 shares during the period. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP lifted its position in shares of Simpson Manufacturing by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP now owns 1,399,918 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $232,148,000 after acquiring an additional 62,165 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Simpson Manufacturing by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 710,166 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $117,804,000 after acquiring an additional 2,502 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Simpson Manufacturing by 90.4% during the 4th quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 581,406 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $96,405,000 after acquiring an additional 275,989 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in Simpson Manufacturing by 21.2% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 551,986 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $91,536,000 after purchasing an additional 96,559 shares in the last quarter. 93.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of SSD opened at $155.70 on Friday. Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. has a 1-year low of $137.35 and a 1-year high of $197.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 3.21 and a quick ratio of 1.59. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $153.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $164.47. The stock has a market cap of $6.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.49 and a beta of 1.34.

Simpson Manufacturing ( NYSE:SSD Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 28th. The construction company reported $1.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $538.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $531.81 million. Simpson Manufacturing had a return on equity of 18.00% and a net margin of 14.44%. The business’s revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.77 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. will post 8.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.29 per share. This is a boost from Simpson Manufacturing’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 3rd. Simpson Manufacturing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 15.10%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on SSD. DA Davidson reduced their price objective on Simpson Manufacturing from $195.00 to $185.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 11th. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on Simpson Manufacturing from $196.00 to $192.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th.

Simpson Manufacturing Co, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, manufactures, and sells structural solutions for wood, concrete, and steel connections. The company offers wood construction products, including connectors, truss plates, fastening systems, fasteners and shearwalls, and pre-fabricated lateral systems for use in light-frame construction; and concrete construction products comprising adhesives, specialty chemicals, mechanical anchors, carbide drill bits, powder actuated tools, fiber-reinforced materials, and other repair products for use in concrete, masonry, and steel construction, as well as grouts, coatings, sealers, mortars, fiberglass and fiber-reinforced polymer systems, and asphalt products for use in concrete construction repair, and strengthening and protection products.

