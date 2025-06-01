SLM (NASDAQ:SLM) Price Target Raised to $38.00

SLM (NASDAQ:SLM – Get Free Report) had its price objective increased by investment analysts at Barclays from $34.00 to $38.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday,Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the credit services provider’s stock. Barclays‘s target price points to a potential upside of 17.36% from the company’s previous close.

SLM has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on SLM from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 14th. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and set a $40.00 price target (up previously from $33.00) on shares of SLM in a research note on Wednesday, May 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on SLM from $30.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $31.82.

SLM Price Performance

SLM opened at $32.38 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $29.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.79. SLM has a 1 year low of $19.39 and a 1 year high of $34.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.37, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.80 billion, a PE ratio of 12.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.05.

SLM (NASDAQ:SLM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The credit services provider reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.21. SLM had a return on equity of 31.66% and a net margin of 20.73%. The company had revenue of $374.97 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $359.83 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.27 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that SLM will post 3.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other SLM news, Director Robert S. Strong sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.15, for a total value of $93,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 35,195 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,096,324.25. The trade was a 7.85% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. J.Safra Asset Management Corp acquired a new position in SLM in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Private Trust Co. NA raised its stake in shares of SLM by 86.4% during the 4th quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 971 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 450 shares during the period. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S acquired a new position in shares of SLM during the 1st quarter worth approximately $45,000. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in shares of SLM by 37.7% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,714 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 469 shares during the period. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. raised its stake in shares of SLM by 32.2% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,849 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 450 shares during the period. 98.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SLM Corporation, through its subsidiaries, originates and services private education loans to students and their families to finance the cost of their education in the United States. It is also involved in the provision of retail deposit accounts, including certificates of deposit, money market accounts, and high-yield savings accounts; and interest-bearing omnibus accounts.

