Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA) Shares Sold by Two Sigma Investments LP

Two Sigma Investments LP lowered its holdings in Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA – Free Report) by 71.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,489 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,437 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP’s holdings in Snap-on were worth $2,542,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Greenleaf Trust grew its stake in shares of Snap-on by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 1,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $344,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Snap-on by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 727 shares of the company’s stock worth $247,000 after buying an additional 31 shares during the period. New York Life Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Snap-on by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC now owns 7,106 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,412,000 after buying an additional 31 shares during the period. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Snap-on by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC now owns 4,164 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,414,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the period. Finally, Inspire Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Snap-on by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC now owns 3,382 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,148,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.88% of the company’s stock.

Snap-on Stock Performance

Shares of SNA opened at $320.68 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $321.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $337.07. Snap-on Incorporated has a 52 week low of $252.98 and a 52 week high of $373.90. The company has a market capitalization of $16.77 billion, a PE ratio of 16.45, a PEG ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 3.17 and a current ratio of 4.15.

Snap-on Dividend Announcement

Snap-on ( NYSE:SNA Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 17th. The company reported $4.51 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.81 by ($0.30). Snap-on had a net margin of 21.71% and a return on equity of 19.20%. The company had revenue of $1.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.20 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $4.91 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Snap-on Incorporated will post 19.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 20th will be given a dividend of $2.14 per share. This represents a $8.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.67%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 20th. Snap-on’s payout ratio is presently 44.82%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SNA has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Longbow Research upgraded shares of Snap-on from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $400.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, March 31st. Tigress Financial raised their target price on shares of Snap-on from $385.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 4th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Snap-on from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 16th. Barrington Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $350.00 target price on shares of Snap-on in a report on Monday, May 19th. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of Snap-on from $349.00 to $320.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $350.83.

Insider Activity at Snap-on

In other Snap-on news, CFO Aldo John Pagliari sold 5,553 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $326.84, for a total value of $1,814,942.52. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 109,560 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,808,590.40. The trade was a 4.82% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Nicholas T. Pinchuk sold 22,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $335.32, for a total transaction of $7,611,764.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 793,932 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $266,221,278.24. This represents a 2.78% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Snap-on

Snap-on Incorporated manufactures and markets tools, equipment, diagnostics, and repair information and systems solutions for professional users worldwide. It operates through Commercial & Industrial Group, Snap-on Tools Group, Repair Systems & Information Group, and Financial Services segments.

