Sone Capital Management LLC Makes New $1.67 Million Investment in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Sone Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 12,433 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock, valued at approximately $1,670,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Tacita Capital Inc purchased a new position in shares of NVIDIA during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Vision Financial Markets LLC purchased a new position in shares of NVIDIA during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Luken Investment Analytics LLC purchased a new position in shares of NVIDIA during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $40,000. LSV Asset Management purchased a new position in shares of NVIDIA during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Finally, Delos Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 134.8% during the 4th quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 493 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares in the last quarter. 65.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NVIDIA Stock Down 3.5%

Shares of NVDA opened at $134.28 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.28 trillion, a P/E ratio of 52.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 2.11. NVIDIA Co. has a 12-month low of $86.62 and a 12-month high of $195.95. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $115.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $126.38. The company has a current ratio of 4.10, a quick ratio of 3.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

NVIDIA Dividend Announcement

NVIDIA ( NASDAQ:NVDA Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 28th. The computer hardware maker reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.87 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $44.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $43.09 billion. NVIDIA had a net margin of 55.69% and a return on equity of 114.83%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 69.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.61 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that NVIDIA Co. will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 11th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.03%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 1.29%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 target price on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Thursday. KeyCorp set a $190.00 target price on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Wednesday, March 19th. Susquehanna reissued a “positive” rating and issued a $180.00 price target on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Wednesday, March 19th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $170.00 price target (up previously from $160.00) on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, thirty-six have issued a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $171.66.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other NVIDIA news, Director Aarti S. Shah sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.42, for a total transaction of $2,368,400.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 53,208 shares in the company, valued at $6,300,891.36. This represents a 27.32% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Colette Kress sold 66,660 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.83, for a total transaction of $7,787,887.80. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 3,085,765 shares in the company, valued at $360,509,924.95. This trade represents a 2.11% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 147,147 shares of company stock worth $17,133,207 over the last three months. Company insiders own 4.17% of the company’s stock.

NVIDIA Profile

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

