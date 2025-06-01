Sone Capital Management LLC Makes New Investment in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Sone Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 48,294 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock, valued at approximately $10,595,000. Amazon.com accounts for approximately 1.3% of Sone Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest holding.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in AMZN. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Amazon.com by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 45,153 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $9,906,000 after buying an additional 318 shares during the period. Tallon Kerry Patrick purchased a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the 4th quarter worth $800,000. Capital & Planning LLC raised its position in shares of Amazon.com by 72.1% in the 4th quarter. Capital & Planning LLC now owns 3,902 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $856,000 after buying an additional 1,635 shares during the period. Merit Financial Group LLC raised its position in shares of Amazon.com by 37.9% in the 4th quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 283,663 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $62,233,000 after buying an additional 77,972 shares during the period. Finally, Sax Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the 4th quarter worth $5,949,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.20% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AMZN has been the topic of several research reports. Barclays cut their target price on Amazon.com from $265.00 to $240.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Tuesday, May 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Amazon.com from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $235.00 target price (up from $225.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Finally, Citigroup reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $244.09.

Amazon.com Stock Down 0.9%

NASDAQ:AMZN opened at $203.93 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.16 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.30. Amazon.com, Inc. has a one year low of $151.61 and a one year high of $242.52. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $190.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $208.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.06.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The e-commerce giant reported $1.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by $0.21. Amazon.com had a net margin of 9.29% and a return on equity of 24.25%. The firm had revenue of $155.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $154.96 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.98 earnings per share. Amazon.com’s revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 6.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Amazon.com news, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $187.99, for a total value of $469,975.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 509,474 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $95,776,017.26. This trade represents a 0.49% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP David Zapolsky sold 13,570 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.41, for a total transaction of $2,746,703.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 47,030 shares in the company, valued at $9,519,342.30. This represents a 22.39% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 99,537 shares of company stock valued at $20,018,625 over the last quarter. Insiders own 9.70% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com Company Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

