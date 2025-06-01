Sony Group Co. (NYSE:SONY) Shares Bought by Tidal Investments LLC

Tidal Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Sony Group Co. (NYSE:SONY – Free Report) by 333.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,976 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,446 shares during the period. Tidal Investments LLC’s holdings in Sony Group were worth $232,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Primecap Management Co. CA increased its stake in shares of Sony Group by 379.5% during the 4th quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 101,995,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,158,232,000 after purchasing an additional 80,724,932 shares in the last quarter. Aristotle Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Sony Group by 393.7% during the 4th quarter. Aristotle Capital Management LLC now owns 52,771,882 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,116,653,000 after purchasing an additional 42,083,842 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Sony Group by 425.9% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 45,420,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $961,089,000 after purchasing an additional 36,783,737 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of Sony Group by 377.7% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 23,804,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $503,713,000 after purchasing an additional 18,821,902 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fiduciary Management Inc. WI increased its stake in shares of Sony Group by 377.2% during the 4th quarter. Fiduciary Management Inc. WI now owns 10,320,498 shares of the company’s stock worth $218,382,000 after purchasing an additional 8,157,776 shares in the last quarter. 14.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have commented on SONY shares. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Sony Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. Wolfe Research reaffirmed a “peer perform” rating on shares of Sony Group in a research note on Monday, April 7th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $33.00 target price (up from $25.00) on shares of Sony Group in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Sony Group in a research note on Tuesday, March 25th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $28.00.

Shares of NYSE SONY opened at $26.37 on Friday. Sony Group Co. has a 52-week low of $15.86 and a 52-week high of $26.95. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $24.56 and a 200-day moving average of $22.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $159.48 billion, a PE ratio of 21.40, a P/E/G ratio of 9.95 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Sony Group Corporation designs, develops, produces, and sells electronic equipment, instruments, and devices for the consumer, professional, and industrial markets in Japan, the United States, Europe, China, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company distributes software titles and add-on content through digital networks; network services related to game, video, and music content; and home gaming consoles, packaged and game software, and peripheral devices.

