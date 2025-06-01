Sphera Management Technology Funds Ltd Invests $12.52 Million in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Sphera Management Technology Funds Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 57,050 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock, valued at approximately $12,516,000. Amazon.com comprises 7.2% of Sphera Management Technology Funds Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest holding.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Virtus Investment Advisers Inc. increased its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 9.1% during the 4th quarter. Virtus Investment Advisers Inc. now owns 3,839 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $842,000 after purchasing an additional 319 shares during the last quarter. Visionary Wealth Advisors grew its stake in Amazon.com by 13.5% in the 4th quarter. Visionary Wealth Advisors now owns 58,555 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $12,846,000 after buying an additional 6,942 shares during the last quarter. Vista Cima Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Amazon.com in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,955,000. Vivaldi Capital Management LP grew its stake in Amazon.com by 19.7% in the 4th quarter. Vivaldi Capital Management LP now owns 19,605 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $4,616,000 after buying an additional 3,230 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Waters Parkerson & CO. LLC grew its stake in Amazon.com by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Waters Parkerson & CO. LLC now owns 17,479 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $3,835,000 after buying an additional 822 shares during the last quarter. 72.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ AMZN opened at $203.93 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.16 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.88, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.30. Amazon.com, Inc. has a twelve month low of $151.61 and a twelve month high of $242.52. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $190.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $208.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

Amazon.com ( NASDAQ:AMZN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The e-commerce giant reported $1.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $155.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $154.96 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 24.25% and a net margin of 9.29%. Amazon.com’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.98 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 6.31 EPS for the current year.

In other Amazon.com news, CEO Matthew S. Garman sold 20,923 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.30, for a total transaction of $4,211,799.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 2,695 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.79, for a total value of $541,129.05. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 119,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,050,626.20. The trade was a 2.20% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 99,537 shares of company stock worth $20,018,625 over the last three months. Company insiders own 9.70% of the company’s stock.

AMZN has been the topic of a number of research reports. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Tuesday, May 6th. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $270.00 to $260.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $255.00 to $220.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $250.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 22nd. Finally, Loop Capital upped their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $275.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Amazon.com has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $244.09.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

