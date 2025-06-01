Sprott Copper Miners ETF (NASDAQ:COPP) Short Interest Update

Sprott Copper Miners ETF (NASDAQ:COPP – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,600 shares, a drop of 52.9% from the April 30th total of 3,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 17,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Sprott Copper Miners ETF Price Performance

Shares of Sprott Copper Miners ETF stock opened at $20.80 on Friday. Sprott Copper Miners ETF has a fifty-two week low of $15.38 and a fifty-two week high of $27.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.54 million, a P/E ratio of 27.30 and a beta of 0.77. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $19.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.68.

Institutional Trading of Sprott Copper Miners ETF

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Sprott Copper Miners ETF stock. Corrado Advisors LLC raised its stake in Sprott Copper Miners ETF (NASDAQ:COPP – Free Report) by 10.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 37,736 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,431 shares during the period. Corrado Advisors LLC owned 3.20% of Sprott Copper Miners ETF worth $743,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Sprott Copper Miners ETF Company Profile

The Sprott Copper Miners ETF (COPP) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Nasdaq Sprott Copper Miners index. The fund is passively managed, tracking a modified market-cap weighted index comprised of companies in the mining, exploration, development, and production of copper. The fund invests in securities of issuers from all around the world.

