Squarepoint Ops LLC Acquires Shares of 57,127 Grail, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRAL)

Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in shares of Grail, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRAL – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 57,127 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,020,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC owned 0.17% of Grail at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. State of Tennessee Department of Treasury bought a new position in Grail during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Grail in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Sterling Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Grail in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Grail in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. bought a new position in Grail during the fourth quarter valued at about $41,000.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their target price on Grail from $32.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 14th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Grail from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 18th.

In other news, President Joshua J. Ofman sold 48,213 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.93, for a total transaction of $1,635,867.09. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 511,460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,353,837.80. This represents a 8.61% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Robert P. Ragusa sold 7,625 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.21, for a total transaction of $237,976.25. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 828,662 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,862,541.02. This represents a 0.91% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 194,948 shares of company stock valued at $6,583,130 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.85% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GRAL opened at $37.70 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $32.06 and its 200-day moving average is $28.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.36 billion and a PE ratio of -0.62. Grail, Inc. has a 12 month low of $12.33 and a 12 month high of $63.99.

Grail (NASDAQ:GRAL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 13th. The company reported ($3.10) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($4.03) by $0.93. The company had revenue of $31.84 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.80 million. Equities research analysts predict that Grail, Inc. will post -15.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

GRAIL, Inc operates as a commercial-stage healthcare company, which engages in the development of a technology for early detection of cancer. It utilizes machine learning, software, and automation to detect and identify multiple deadly cancer types in earlier stages. The company was founded by Jeffrey T.

