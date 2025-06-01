Squarepoint Ops LLC Boosts Holdings in Amerant Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:AMTB)

Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its position in shares of Amerant Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:AMTB – Free Report) by 166.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 49,721 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 31,049 shares during the quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC owned approximately 0.12% of Amerant Bancorp worth $1,114,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sterling Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Amerant Bancorp by 1,000.9% during the fourth quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 1,167 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 1,061 shares during the last quarter. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. grew its position in Amerant Bancorp by 49.7% during the 4th quarter. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 3,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 1,286 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its position in Amerant Bancorp by 7.4% during the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 21,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $489,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in Amerant Bancorp by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 31,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $708,000 after purchasing an additional 2,003 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Corebridge Financial Inc. grew its position in Amerant Bancorp by 16.2% during the 4th quarter. Corebridge Financial Inc. now owns 18,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $413,000 after purchasing an additional 2,560 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.11% of the company’s stock.

Get Amerant Bancorp alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently issued reports on AMTB. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price target on Amerant Bancorp from $24.00 to $20.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 25th. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $24.00 target price on shares of Amerant Bancorp in a research note on Tuesday, April 29th. Finally, Raymond James downgraded Amerant Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.60.

Amerant Bancorp Stock Down 0.9%

Shares of NASDAQ:AMTB opened at $17.58 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $735.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -30.85 and a beta of 1.31. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. Amerant Bancorp Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $16.21 and a fifty-two week high of $27.00.

Amerant Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 15th were issued a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.05%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 15th. Amerant Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently -60.00%.

Amerant Bancorp Company Profile

(Free Report)

Amerant Bancorp Inc operates as the bank holding company for Amerant Bank, N.A. that provides banking products and services to individuals and businesses in the United States and internationally. It offers checking, savings, business, and money market accounts; cash management services; and certificates of deposits.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMTB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amerant Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:AMTB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Amerant Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amerant Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.