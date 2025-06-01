Squarepoint Ops LLC Boosts Stake in U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. (NYSE:USPH)

Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its position in shares of U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. (NYSE:USPH – Free Report) by 33.4% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 10,908 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,730 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC’s holdings in U.S. Physical Therapy were worth $968,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in U.S. Physical Therapy in the 4th quarter worth about $113,000. Copeland Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of U.S. Physical Therapy by 9.5% in the fourth quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 839,356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,459,000 after buying an additional 72,715 shares in the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. increased its position in shares of U.S. Physical Therapy by 24.7% in the fourth quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 3,293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $292,000 after buying an additional 653 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of U.S. Physical Therapy by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 83,091 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,371,000 after buying an additional 3,274 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AlphaCentric Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in U.S. Physical Therapy in the 4th quarter worth $479,000.

U.S. Physical Therapy Price Performance

U.S. Physical Therapy stock opened at $74.89 on Friday. U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $62.77 and a 52-week high of $102.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 79.67, a PEG ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $72.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $82.64. The company has a quick ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

U.S. Physical Therapy Announces Dividend

U.S. Physical Therapy ( NYSE:USPH Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.02. U.S. Physical Therapy had a net margin of 3.54% and a return on equity of 8.11%. The company had revenue of $183.79 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $176.78 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.51 EPS. U.S. Physical Therapy’s revenue was up 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. will post 2.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 23rd will be given a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 23rd. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.40%. U.S. Physical Therapy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 82.57%.

Insider Activity

In other U.S. Physical Therapy news, COO Graham D. Reeve sold 1,730 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.11, for a total value of $142,050.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 7,168 shares in the company, valued at $588,564.48. This represents a 19.44% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $113.00 price target on shares of U.S. Physical Therapy in a report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Barrington Research cut their target price on shares of U.S. Physical Therapy from $108.00 to $98.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 28th. William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of U.S. Physical Therapy in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Wall Street Zen upgraded U.S. Physical Therapy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on U.S. Physical Therapy from $120.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $109.00.

U.S. Physical Therapy Company Profile

U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc operates outpatient physical therapy clinics. The company operates through Physical Therapy Operations and Industrial Injury Prevention Services segments. The company provides pre-and post-operative care and treatment for orthopedic-related disorders, sports-related injuries, preventative care, rehabilitation of injured workers, and neurological-related injuries.

