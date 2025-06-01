Squarepoint Ops LLC Buys New Position in Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHC)

Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in shares of Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHC – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 27,404 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,087,000.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new position in Acadia Healthcare during the 4th quarter worth $7,648,000. State of Wyoming purchased a new position in Acadia Healthcare during the fourth quarter worth about $56,000. Sachem Head Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Acadia Healthcare during the fourth quarter worth about $52,734,000. Sapience Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Acadia Healthcare by 64.9% during the fourth quarter. Sapience Investments LLC now owns 78,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,128,000 after purchasing an additional 31,056 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raiffeisen Bank International AG purchased a new position in Acadia Healthcare during the fourth quarter worth about $4,630,000.

Acadia Healthcare Stock Performance

Shares of ACHC opened at $22.77 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.10 billion, a PE ratio of 7.47, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.01. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $25.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $34.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.07. Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. has a 1 year low of $20.36 and a 1 year high of $82.41.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Acadia Healthcare ( NASDAQ:ACHC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 12th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.05. Acadia Healthcare had a return on equity of 11.12% and a net margin of 8.99%. The business had revenue of $770.51 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $769.90 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.84 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. will post 3.38 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Acadia Healthcare from $64.00 to $43.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 3rd. Barclays dropped their price target on Acadia Healthcare from $35.00 to $28.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 14th. Bank of America dropped their price target on Acadia Healthcare from $50.00 to $44.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 28th. KeyCorp lowered their target price on Acadia Healthcare from $65.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 14th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded Acadia Healthcare from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $47.94.

About Acadia Healthcare

Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc provides behavioral healthcare services in the United States and Puerto Rico. The company develops and operates acute inpatient psychiatric facilities, specialty treatment facilities comprising residential recovery facilities and eating disorder facilities, comprehensive treatment centers, and residential treatment centers, as well as facilities offering outpatient behavioral healthcare services for the behavioral healthcare and recovery needs of communities.

