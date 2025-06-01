Squarepoint Ops LLC Buys New Shares in Hamilton Lane Incorporated (NASDAQ:HLNE)

Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in Hamilton Lane Incorporated (NASDAQ:HLNE – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 7,880 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,167,000.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of HLNE. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Hamilton Lane by 28.4% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,901,933 shares of the company’s stock valued at $577,681,000 after acquiring an additional 863,326 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in Hamilton Lane by 25.3% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,923,253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $284,738,000 after purchasing an additional 388,019 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in Hamilton Lane by 229.7% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,292,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $191,321,000 after buying an additional 900,283 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Hamilton Lane by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,149,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $170,280,000 after buying an additional 44,865 shares during the last quarter. Finally, T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Hamilton Lane by 10.0% in the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 780,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,533,000 after buying an additional 70,976 shares in the last quarter. 97.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their target price on shares of Hamilton Lane from $158.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Hamilton Lane from $166.00 to $161.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Oppenheimer downgraded Hamilton Lane from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 15th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Hamilton Lane from $190.00 to $157.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Hamilton Lane from $176.00 to $167.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $166.14.

Hamilton Lane Stock Performance

Shares of Hamilton Lane stock opened at $149.77 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $152.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $158.13. The company has a current ratio of 4.19, a quick ratio of 4.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. Hamilton Lane Incorporated has a 12 month low of $114.85 and a 12 month high of $203.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.63 and a beta of 1.31.

Hamilton Lane (NASDAQ:HLNE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 29th. The company reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $197.97 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $165.49 million. Hamilton Lane had a return on equity of 36.69% and a net margin of 31.12%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.38 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Hamilton Lane Incorporated will post 4.97 EPS for the current year.

Hamilton Lane Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 20th will be paid a $0.54 dividend. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.44%. This is a boost from Hamilton Lane’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 20th. Hamilton Lane’s payout ratio is presently 36.16%.

Hamilton Lane Company Profile

Hamilton Lane Incorporated is a private equity firm specializing in early venture, emerging growth, turnaround, middle market, mature, mid-venture, bridge, buyout, distressed/vulture, loan, mezzanine in growth capital companies. It prefers to invest in energy, industrials, consumer discretionary, health care, real estate, information technology, utilities, and consumer services.

