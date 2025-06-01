Squarepoint Ops LLC Buys New Shares in The St. Joe Company (NYSE:JOE)

Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in The St. Joe Company (NYSE:JOE – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 24,625 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,106,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Barclays PLC grew its position in St. Joe by 404.5% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 64,990 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,790,000 after acquiring an additional 52,107 shares during the period. KBC Group NV grew its holdings in shares of St. Joe by 38.8% during the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 2,059 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 576 shares during the period. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV grew its holdings in shares of St. Joe by 308.9% during the 4th quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 22,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,029,000 after purchasing an additional 17,300 shares during the period. Meixler Investment Management Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of St. Joe by 16.4% during the 4th quarter. Meixler Investment Management Ltd. now owns 27,386 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,230,000 after purchasing an additional 3,854 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of St. Joe by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 185,066 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,315,000 after purchasing an additional 5,411 shares during the period. 86.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get St. Joe alerts:

St. Joe Stock Up 0.1%

Shares of NYSE JOE opened at $44.70 on Friday. The St. Joe Company has a 12-month low of $40.19 and a 12-month high of $64.69. The company has a market cap of $2.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.88 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $43.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $46.08.

St. Joe Announces Dividend

St. Joe ( NYSE:JOE Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. St. Joe had a return on equity of 9.58% and a net margin of 17.76%. The firm had revenue of $94.20 million during the quarter.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 26th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 10th will be given a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 10th. St. Joe’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.11%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Wall Street Zen raised shares of St. Joe from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday.

Read Our Latest Analysis on St. Joe

Insider Buying and Selling at St. Joe

In other St. Joe news, major shareholder Bruce R. Berkowitz sold 2,900 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.01, for a total value of $136,329.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 16,940,624 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $796,378,734.24. This trade represents a 0.02% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders sold 300,000 shares of company stock valued at $14,113,022 over the last 90 days. 0.32% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

St. Joe Profile

(Free Report)

The St. Joe Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a real estate development, asset management, and operating company in Northwest Florida. It operates through three segments: Residential, Hospitality, and Commercial. The Residential segment engages in the development of communities into homesites for sale to homebuilders and on a limited basis to retail customers.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JOE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The St. Joe Company (NYSE:JOE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for St. Joe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for St. Joe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.