Squarepoint Ops LLC Decreases Holdings in OSI Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSIS)

Squarepoint Ops LLC cut its holdings in shares of OSI Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSIS – Free Report) by 67.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,948 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 12,162 shares during the quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC’s holdings in OSI Systems were worth $996,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd purchased a new stake in OSI Systems during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Richardson Financial Services Inc. increased its holdings in OSI Systems by 65.6% during the fourth quarter. Richardson Financial Services Inc. now owns 154 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of OSI Systems by 243.8% during the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 275 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC increased its stake in shares of OSI Systems by 241.5% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 683 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $108,000 after purchasing an additional 483 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV increased its stake in shares of OSI Systems by 37.1% during the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 699 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $117,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. 89.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at OSI Systems

In related news, Director William Francis Ballhaus, Jr. sold 933 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $219.77, for a total transaction of $205,045.41. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 24,805 shares in the company, valued at $5,451,394.85. The trade was a 3.62% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Alan I. Edrick sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $229.00, for a total value of $4,580,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 284,953 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $65,254,237. The trade was a 6.56% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 42,371 shares of company stock valued at $9,547,230. Corporate insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

OSI Systems Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ OSIS opened at $217.99 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.66 billion, a PE ratio of 28.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.28. OSI Systems, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $129.18 and a fifty-two week high of $234.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.88. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $206.39 and a 200-day moving average of $191.38.

OSI Systems (NASDAQ:OSIS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The technology company reported $2.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.38 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $444.35 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $436.49 million. OSI Systems had a return on equity of 18.22% and a net margin of 8.15%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.16 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that OSI Systems, Inc. will post 9.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of OSI Systems in a research note on Friday, February 21st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $225.00 price target for the company. Roth Mkm lifted their price objective on OSI Systems from $224.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 2nd. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $255.00 price objective (up previously from $221.00) on shares of OSI Systems in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on OSI Systems from $225.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 5th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of OSI Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $228.33.

About OSI Systems

OSI Systems, Inc designs and manufactures electronic systems and components. It operates in three segments: Security, Healthcare, and Optoelectronics and Manufacturing. The Security segment offers baggage and parcel inspection, cargo and vehicle inspection, hold baggage and people screening, radiation monitoring, explosive and narcotics trace detection systems, and optical inspection systems under the Rapiscan name.

