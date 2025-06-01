Squarepoint Ops LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Vestis Co. (NYSE:VSTS)

Squarepoint Ops LLC trimmed its position in Vestis Co. (NYSE:VSTS – Free Report) by 89.5% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 65,760 shares of the company’s stock after selling 558,997 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC’s holdings in Vestis were worth $1,002,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Spire Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Vestis in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. True Wealth Design LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vestis in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Vestis by 548.6% in the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 2,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 2,123 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in shares of Vestis in the fourth quarter worth $93,000. Finally, Sterling Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Vestis by 45.9% in the fourth quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 7,882 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,000 after buying an additional 2,479 shares during the period. 97.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other Vestis news, Director Douglas A. Pertz bought 70,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 8th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $6.17 per share, for a total transaction of $431,900.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 297,010 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,832,551.70. This represents a 30.84% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Keith A. Meister bought 314,390 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 28th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $6.03 per share, for a total transaction of $1,895,771.70. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 18,803,899 shares in the company, valued at approximately $113,387,510.97. This represents a 1.70% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 880,675 shares of company stock worth $5,271,632. Corporate insiders own 13.60% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of Vestis from $17.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 20th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Vestis from $10.00 to $5.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 9th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of Vestis from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Vestis currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.75.

Vestis Stock Down 0.6%

Shares of Vestis stock opened at $6.16 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.68 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.05. The company has a market cap of $811.78 million, a P/E ratio of 77.01 and a beta of 1.61. Vestis Co. has a 12-month low of $5.20 and a 12-month high of $17.83.

Vestis (NYSE:VSTS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by ($0.20). Vestis had a net margin of 0.34% and a return on equity of 7.91%. The business had revenue of $665.25 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $690.81 million. The business’s revenue was down 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Vestis Co. will post 0.7 EPS for the current year.

About Vestis

Vestis Corporation provides uniform rentals and workplace supplies in the United States and Canada. Its products include uniform options, such as shirts, pants, outerwear, gowns, scrubs, high visibility garments, particulate-free garments, and flame-resistant garments, as well as shoes and accessories; and workplace supplies, including managed restroom supply services, first-aid supplies and safety products, floor mats, towels, and linens.

