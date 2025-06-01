Squarepoint Ops LLC Grows Stake in Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. (NYSE:RHP)

Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its position in Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. (NYSE:RHP – Free Report) by 13.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,593 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,296 shares during the quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC’s holdings in Ryman Hospitality Properties were worth $1,105,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Tidal Investments LLC grew its holdings in Ryman Hospitality Properties by 27.1% in the fourth quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 9,233 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $963,000 after purchasing an additional 1,969 shares during the last quarter. State of Wyoming lifted its stake in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties by 23.8% during the fourth quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 1,561 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $163,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties by 49.0% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 16,519 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,724,000 after buying an additional 5,435 shares during the period. Quantinno Capital Management LP lifted its stake in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 4,644 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $485,000 after buying an additional 98 shares during the period. Finally, Man Group plc lifted its stake in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties by 494.5% during the fourth quarter. Man Group plc now owns 27,739 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,894,000 after buying an additional 23,073 shares during the period. 94.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties from $130.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 28th. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $101.00 price objective (up from $99.00) on shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties from $118.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 9th. Wedbush set a $110.00 price objective on shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 6th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $112.00.

Ryman Hospitality Properties Trading Down 0.1%

NYSE RHP opened at $97.20 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.83 billion, a PE ratio of 22.14, a P/E/G ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a fifty day moving average of $90.98 and a 200 day moving average of $100.25. Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. has a 1 year low of $76.27 and a 1 year high of $121.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.07, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.73.

Ryman Hospitality Properties (NYSE:RHP – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $2.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.79 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $587.28 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $546.52 million. Ryman Hospitality Properties had a net margin of 11.61% and a return on equity of 49.23%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.60 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. will post 8.81 earnings per share for the current year.

Ryman Hospitality Properties Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 30th will be given a $1.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 30th. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.73%. Ryman Hospitality Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 97.46%.

Ryman Hospitality Properties Profile

Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc (NYSE: RHP) is a leading lodging and hospitality real estate investment trust that specializes in upscale convention center resorts and entertainment experiences. The Company's holdings include Gaylord Opryland Resort & Convention Center; Gaylord Palms Resort & Convention Center; Gaylord Texan Resort & Convention Center; Gaylord National Resort & Convention Center; and Gaylord Rockies Resort & Convention Center, five of the top seven largest non-gaming convention center hotels in the United States based on total indoor meeting space.

