Squarepoint Ops LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Hallador Energy (NASDAQ:HNRG)

Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its position in shares of Hallador Energy (NASDAQ:HNRG – Free Report) by 493.7% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 84,108 shares of the energy company’s stock after purchasing an additional 69,941 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC’s holdings in Hallador Energy were worth $963,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Nebula Research & Development LLC lifted its stake in shares of Hallador Energy by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Nebula Research & Development LLC now owns 31,176 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $357,000 after buying an additional 906 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in Hallador Energy by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 36,672 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $420,000 after acquiring an additional 1,068 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in Hallador Energy by 23.5% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 7,539 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $86,000 after acquiring an additional 1,435 shares during the last quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP increased its holdings in Hallador Energy by 17.0% in the 4th quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 11,915 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $136,000 after acquiring an additional 1,729 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Hallador Energy by 15.4% in the 4th quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 14,894 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $171,000 after acquiring an additional 1,990 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.38% of the company’s stock.

Get Hallador Energy alerts:

Insider Transactions at Hallador Energy

In other news, Director David C. Hardie sold 97,837 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.05, for a total value of $1,863,794.85. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 139,089 shares in the company, valued at $2,649,645.45. The trade was a 41.29% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 23.73% of the company’s stock.

Hallador Energy Stock Performance

Hallador Energy stock opened at $17.31 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $14.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.69. Hallador Energy has a twelve month low of $4.86 and a twelve month high of $19.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The company has a market cap of $743.91 million, a PE ratio of -31.47 and a beta of 0.42.

Hallador Energy (NASDAQ:HNRG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 12th. The energy company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.39. Hallador Energy had a negative net margin of 4.85% and a negative return on equity of 6.71%. The firm had revenue of $117.79 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $98.70 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Hallador Energy will post -0.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

HNRG has been the topic of a number of research reports. B. Riley lifted their price target on shares of Hallador Energy from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 1st. Northland Securities initiated coverage on shares of Hallador Energy in a report on Monday, May 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock. Northland Capmk upgraded shares of Hallador Energy to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 19th. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Hallador Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $18.33.

Read Our Latest Analysis on HNRG

About Hallador Energy

(Free Report)

Hallador Energy Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the production of steam coal in the State of Indiana for the electric power generation industry. The company owns the Oaktown Mine 1 and Oaktown Mine 2 underground mines in Oaktown; Freelandville Center Pit surface mine in Freelandville; and Prosperity Surface mine in Petersburg, Indiana.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HNRG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hallador Energy (NASDAQ:HNRG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Hallador Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hallador Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.