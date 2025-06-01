Squarepoint Ops LLC Grows Stock Position in Thomson Reuters Co. (NYSE:TRI)

Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its position in Thomson Reuters Co. (NYSE:TRI – Free Report) (TSE:TRI) by 56.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,042 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,537 shares during the quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC’s holdings in Thomson Reuters were worth $1,129,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in TRI. Curio Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Thomson Reuters in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in Thomson Reuters during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Noble Wealth Management PBC purchased a new position in Thomson Reuters during the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Thomson Reuters by 60.4% during the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 361 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GeoWealth Management LLC lifted its position in Thomson Reuters by 1,306.6% during the fourth quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC now owns 858 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $138,000 after buying an additional 797 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.31% of the company’s stock.

TRI stock opened at $197.06 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $182.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $172.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The stock has a market cap of $88.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.67 and a beta of 0.75. Thomson Reuters Co. has a 52-week low of $150.01 and a 52-week high of $198.77.

Thomson Reuters ( NYSE:TRI Get Free Report ) (TSE:TRI) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The business services provider reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $1.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.94 billion. Thomson Reuters had a return on equity of 14.62% and a net margin of 30.45%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.11 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Thomson Reuters Co. will post 3.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 15th will be paid a $0.595 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 15th. This represents a $2.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.21%. Thomson Reuters’s payout ratio is presently 49.69%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Thomson Reuters from $177.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price objective on Thomson Reuters from $164.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Bank of America assumed coverage on Thomson Reuters in a research report on Thursday, April 10th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $180.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Thomson Reuters from $182.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded Thomson Reuters from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Thomson Reuters currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $183.70.

Thomson Reuters Corporation engages in the provision of business information services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in five segments: Legal Professionals, Corporates, Tax & Accounting Professionals, Reuters News, and Global Print. The Legal Professionals segment offers research and workflow products focusing on legal research and integrated legal workflow solutions that combine content, tools, and analytics to law firms and governments.

