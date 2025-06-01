Squarepoint Ops LLC Has $1.02 Million Stock Holdings in Palomar Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLMR)

Squarepoint Ops LLC cut its holdings in Palomar Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLMR – Free Report) by 34.7% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 9,655 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,137 shares during the quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC’s holdings in Palomar were worth $1,019,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Palomar by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 147,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,579,000 after buying an additional 7,875 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Palomar by 175.5% in the fourth quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 141,284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,918,000 after buying an additional 90,000 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its stake in shares of Palomar by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 5,837 shares of the company’s stock valued at $616,000 after buying an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Palomar by 146.1% in the fourth quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 6,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $727,000 after buying an additional 4,087 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Palomar by 28.5% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 40,688 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,296,000 after buying an additional 9,036 shares in the last quarter. 90.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Palomar alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Palomar news, CFO T Christopher Uchida sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.77, for a total transaction of $79,885.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 7,920 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,265,378.40. This trade represents a 5.94% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Mac Armstrong sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.72, for a total value of $648,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 402,388 shares in the company, valued at approximately $52,197,771.36. This trade represents a 1.23% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 22,202 shares of company stock worth $3,265,129. Insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Palomar Stock Up 4.6%

Shares of PLMR stock opened at $171.53 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $150.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $126.19. The firm has a market cap of $4.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.29 and a beta of 0.51. Palomar Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $77.28 and a 12 month high of $172.37.

Palomar (NASDAQ:PLMR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 5th. The company reported $1.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.61 by $0.26. Palomar had a return on equity of 19.76% and a net margin of 21.23%. The firm had revenue of $174.63 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $161.97 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.09 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Palomar Holdings, Inc. will post 5.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Palomar from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $115.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Palomar from $150.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 15th. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on Palomar from $163.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Friday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price objective on Palomar from $155.00 to $145.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 9th. Finally, JMP Securities reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Palomar in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Palomar presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $164.33.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Palomar

About Palomar

(Free Report)

Palomar Holdings, Inc, a specialty insurance company, provides property and casualty insurance to residential and businesses in the United States. The company offers personal and commercial specialty property insurance products, including residential and commercial earthquake, fronting, commercial all risk, specialty homeowners, inland marine, Hawaii hurricane, and residential flood, as well as other products, such as assumed reinsurance.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PLMR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Palomar Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLMR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Palomar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Palomar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.