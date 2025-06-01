Squarepoint Ops LLC Has $1.11 Million Position in First Hawaiian, Inc. (NASDAQ:FHB)

Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its stake in First Hawaiian, Inc. (NASDAQ:FHB – Free Report) by 41.9% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 42,849 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 12,646 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC’s holdings in First Hawaiian were worth $1,112,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. M&T Bank Corp grew its stake in First Hawaiian by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 16,661 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $432,000 after buying an additional 409 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd grew its position in shares of First Hawaiian by 8.1% in the fourth quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 7,226 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $188,000 after purchasing an additional 539 shares during the last quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of First Hawaiian by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 37,260 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $967,000 after purchasing an additional 649 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its position in shares of First Hawaiian by 32.4% in the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 2,833 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 693 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HighPoint Advisor Group LLC grew its position in shares of First Hawaiian by 6.8% in the fourth quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC now owns 12,086 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $335,000 after purchasing an additional 765 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.63% of the company’s stock.

Get First Hawaiian alerts:

First Hawaiian Stock Performance

FHB opened at $23.91 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 0.82. First Hawaiian, Inc. has a 52-week low of $19.48 and a 52-week high of $28.80. The business’s fifty day moving average is $23.25 and its 200-day moving average is $25.31.

First Hawaiian Announces Dividend

First Hawaiian ( NASDAQ:FHB Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The bank reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $211.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $210.24 million. First Hawaiian had a return on equity of 8.91% and a net margin of 19.74%. First Hawaiian’s quarterly revenue was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.42 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that First Hawaiian, Inc. will post 1.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 19th were paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 19th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.35%. First Hawaiian’s payout ratio is 56.52%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

FHB has been the topic of a number of research reports. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on First Hawaiian from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on First Hawaiian from $26.00 to $25.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 24th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price target on shares of First Hawaiian from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of First Hawaiian from $24.00 to $22.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 9th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of First Hawaiian from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.29.

View Our Latest Analysis on First Hawaiian

First Hawaiian Company Profile

(Free Report)

First Hawaiian, Inc operates as a bank holding company for First Hawaiian Bank that provides a range of banking products and services to consumer and commercial customers in the United States. It operates in three segments: Retail Banking, Commercial Banking, and Treasury and Other. The company offers various deposit products, including checking, savings, and time deposit accounts, and other deposit accounts.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FHB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Hawaiian, Inc. (NASDAQ:FHB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for First Hawaiian Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Hawaiian and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.