Squarepoint Ops LLC Has $1.13 Million Stock Position in Marcus & Millichap, Inc. (NYSE:MMI)

Squarepoint Ops LLC decreased its stake in Marcus & Millichap, Inc. (NYSE:MMI – Free Report) by 57.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 29,627 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 39,262 shares during the quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC’s holdings in Marcus & Millichap were worth $1,134,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Sterling Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Marcus & Millichap by 807.2% in the 4th quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 753 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 670 shares during the period. R Squared Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Marcus & Millichap in the fourth quarter worth $66,000. State of Wyoming acquired a new stake in shares of Marcus & Millichap in the fourth quarter worth $156,000. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS acquired a new stake in shares of Marcus & Millichap in the fourth quarter worth $172,000. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new stake in shares of Marcus & Millichap in the fourth quarter worth $230,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.78% of the company’s stock.

Get Marcus & Millichap alerts:

Marcus & Millichap Trading Up 1.2%

Shares of NYSE MMI opened at $28.87 on Friday. Marcus & Millichap, Inc. has a one year low of $27.61 and a one year high of $42.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.13 billion, a PE ratio of -90.22 and a beta of 1.24. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $30.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $35.57.

Insider Activity at Marcus & Millichap

Marcus & Millichap ( NYSE:MMI Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.05. Marcus & Millichap had a negative net margin of 1.78% and a negative return on equity of 1.98%. The business had revenue of $145.04 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $140.20 million.

In other Marcus & Millichap news, insider Gregory A. Laberge sold 2,915 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.78, for a total value of $101,383.70. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 2,307 shares in the company, valued at $80,237.46. The trade was a 55.82% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 39.89% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Marcus & Millichap Profile

(Free Report)

Marcus & Millichap, Inc engages in the provision of investment real estate brokerage services. It specializes in commercial real estate investment sales, property financing, research, and advisory services. The company was founded by George M. Marcus and William A. Millichap in 1971 and is headquartered in Calabasas, CA.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MMI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Marcus & Millichap, Inc. (NYSE:MMI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Marcus & Millichap Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marcus & Millichap and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.