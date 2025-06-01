Squarepoint Ops LLC Has $1.18 Million Stake in Constellium SE (NYSE:CSTM)

Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its stake in Constellium SE (NYSE:CSTM – Free Report) by 1.0% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 114,587 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,164 shares during the quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC’s holdings in Constellium were worth $1,177,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Constellium by 26.7% in the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 19,828,738 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $203,642,000 after purchasing an additional 4,181,823 shares in the last quarter. Nut Tree Capital Management LP grew its stake in shares of Constellium by 52.8% in the 4th quarter. Nut Tree Capital Management LP now owns 5,500,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $56,485,000 after buying an additional 1,900,000 shares in the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. grew its stake in shares of Constellium by 112.2% in the 4th quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 2,426,033 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $24,915,000 after buying an additional 1,282,587 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its holdings in Constellium by 242.7% in the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,522,400 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $15,636,000 after buying an additional 1,078,196 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bridgeway Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Constellium during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $8,615,000. 92.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Constellium Price Performance

NYSE CSTM opened at $12.15 on Friday. Constellium SE has a fifty-two week low of $7.33 and a fifty-two week high of $22.00. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $10.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 0.52. The firm has a market cap of $1.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.97 and a beta of 1.65.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Constellium ( NYSE:CSTM Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 30th. The industrial products company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.19. Constellium had a return on equity of 4.83% and a net margin of 0.67%. The business had revenue of $1.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.88 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.11 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Constellium SE will post 1.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Constellium from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th.

Constellium Profile

Constellium SE, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of rolled and extruded aluminum products for the packaging, aerospace, automotive, defense, and other transportation and industry end-markets. The company operates through three segments: Packaging & Automotive Rolled Products, Aerospace & Transportation, and Automotive Structures & Industry.

