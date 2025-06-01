Squarepoint Ops LLC Has $972,000 Stock Position in Ardagh Metal Packaging S.A. (NYSE:AMBP)

Squarepoint Ops LLC lowered its stake in shares of Ardagh Metal Packaging S.A. (NYSE:AMBP – Free Report) by 15.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 322,808 shares of the company’s stock after selling 57,024 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC owned approximately 0.05% of Ardagh Metal Packaging worth $972,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ardagh Metal Packaging in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in shares of Ardagh Metal Packaging by 292.7% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 10,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 8,180 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Ardagh Metal Packaging in the fourth quarter worth approximately $41,000. Xponance Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Ardagh Metal Packaging in the fourth quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Ardagh Metal Packaging in the fourth quarter worth approximately $42,000. 16.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Ardagh Metal Packaging stock opened at $3.91 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.34 billion, a PE ratio of -32.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 0.51. Ardagh Metal Packaging S.A. has a 52 week low of $2.50 and a 52 week high of $4.26. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $3.32 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.12.

Ardagh Metal Packaging ( NYSE:AMBP Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.17 billion. Ardagh Metal Packaging had a positive return on equity of 1,760.00% and a negative net margin of 0.99%. Ardagh Metal Packaging’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.01 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Ardagh Metal Packaging S.A. will post 0.16 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 5th were issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 5th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.23%. Ardagh Metal Packaging’s dividend payout ratio is currently -1,000.00%.

Ardagh Metal Packaging SA, together with its subsidiaries, supplies consumer metal beverage cans in Europe, the United States, and Brazil. Its products are used in various end-use categories, including beer, carbonated soft drinks, energy drinks, hard seltzers, juices, pre-mixed cocktails, teas, sparkling waters, and wine.

