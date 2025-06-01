Squarepoint Ops LLC Increases Stock Position in Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMRX)

Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its position in Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMRX – Free Report) by 540.5% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 124,744 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 105,268 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC’s holdings in Amneal Pharmaceuticals were worth $988,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in AMRX. Nantahala Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals by 37.3% in the fourth quarter. Nantahala Capital Management LLC now owns 3,665,529 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,031,000 after purchasing an additional 995,586 shares during the last quarter. BlackBarn Capital Partners LP raised its holdings in shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals by 18.2% in the fourth quarter. BlackBarn Capital Partners LP now owns 2,850,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,572,000 after purchasing an additional 438,388 shares during the last quarter. Mariner LLC raised its holdings in shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals by 3,749.1% in the fourth quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 424,291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,360,000 after purchasing an additional 413,268 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals by 218.8% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 556,881 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,410,000 after purchasing an additional 382,222 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,946,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.82% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AMRX has been the subject of several analyst reports. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 3rd. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $9.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Monday, February 24th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $11.50.

Amneal Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

AMRX opened at $7.37 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.31 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.84 and a beta of 1.17. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $7.47 and a 200 day moving average of $7.99. Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $6.29 and a fifty-two week high of $9.48.

Amneal Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AMRX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $695.42 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $714.78 million. Amneal Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 6.88% and a negative return on equity of 346.26%. Equities research analysts predict that Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 0.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, major shareholder Tushar Bhikhubhai Patel sold 5,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.35, for a total value of $41,750,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 48,578,209 shares in the company, valued at approximately $405,628,045.15. This trade represents a 9.33% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Gautam Patel sold 80,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.90, for a total transaction of $712,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,808,886 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,099,085.40. This trade represents a 4.24% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 17.45% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Amneal Pharmaceuticals Profile

Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes generics, injectables, biosimilars, and specialty branded pharmaceutical products worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Generics, Specialty, and AvKARE. The Generics segment offers immediate and extended release oral solid, powder, liquid, sterile injectable, nasal spray, inhalation and respiratory, biosimilar, ophthalmic, film, transdermal patch, and topical products.

