Squarepoint Ops LLC Invests $1.15 Million in J&J Snack Foods Corp. (NASDAQ:JJSF)

Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in J&J Snack Foods Corp. (NASDAQ:JJSF – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 7,391 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,147,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of J&J Snack Foods by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,653,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $256,457,000 after buying an additional 20,238 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its stake in shares of J&J Snack Foods by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 645,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,060,000 after buying an additional 2,357 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in J&J Snack Foods by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 468,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,648,000 after acquiring an additional 6,544 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in J&J Snack Foods by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 271,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,103,000 after acquiring an additional 1,530 shares during the period. Finally, DAVENPORT & Co LLC increased its position in J&J Snack Foods by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 248,523 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,596,000 after acquiring an additional 13,653 shares during the period. 76.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on JJSF shares. Benchmark dropped their target price on shares of J&J Snack Foods from $165.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on shares of J&J Snack Foods from $175.00 to $135.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th.

J&J Snack Foods Trading Up 0.4%

Shares of JJSF stock opened at $115.47 on Friday. J&J Snack Foods Corp. has a 1 year low of $111.11 and a 1 year high of $180.80. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $125.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $139.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.61 and a beta of 0.49.

J&J Snack Foods (NASDAQ:JJSF – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.69 by ($0.34). The business had revenue of $356.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $369.01 million. J&J Snack Foods had a net margin of 5.31% and a return on equity of 9.84%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.84 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that J&J Snack Foods Corp. will post 4.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

J&J Snack Foods Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 17th will be issued a $0.78 dividend. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.70%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 17th. J&J Snack Foods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 80.00%.

J&J Snack Foods Company Profile

J&J Snack Foods Corp. engages in the manufacturing of nutritional snack foods and distribution of frozen beverages to the food service and retail supermarket industries. It operates through the following segments: Food Service, Retail Supermarkets, and Frozen Beverages. The Food Service segment includes soft pretzels, frozen novelties, churros, handheld products, and baked goods.

Further Reading

