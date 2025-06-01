Squarepoint Ops LLC Makes New Investment in Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. (NYSE:TPH)

Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. (NYSE:TPH – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 31,171 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,130,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Tri Pointe Homes by 8.8% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 3,563 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $126,000 after buying an additional 287 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Tri Pointe Homes by 19.6% during the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,827 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Tri Pointe Homes by 58.5% during the 4th quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 908 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 335 shares in the last quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Tri Pointe Homes by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 99,800 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,619,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Highland Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Tri Pointe Homes by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC now owns 5,852 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $212,000 after purchasing an additional 368 shares in the last quarter. 97.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Tri Pointe Homes

In other news, CEO Douglas F. Bauer sold 120,287 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.15, for a total transaction of $3,626,653.05. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 627,833 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,929,164.95. This trade represents a 16.08% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on TPH shares. Oppenheimer cut their target price on Tri Pointe Homes from $53.00 to $43.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded Tri Pointe Homes from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 6th. Wedbush upgraded Tri Pointe Homes from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $38.00 to $43.00 in a report on Monday, April 28th. Evercore ISI cut their target price on Tri Pointe Homes from $54.00 to $42.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut Tri Pointe Homes from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $41.00 to $37.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Tri Pointe Homes currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.60.

Tri Pointe Homes Trading Down 0.8%

NYSE TPH opened at $29.45 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.10, a PEG ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.34. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $34.51. Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. has a 12 month low of $27.90 and a 12 month high of $47.78. The company has a current ratio of 2.24, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

Tri Pointe Homes (NYSE:TPH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The construction company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $720.79 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $713.65 million. Tri Pointe Homes had a return on equity of 14.34% and a net margin of 10.36%. Tri Pointe Homes’s quarterly revenue was down 21.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.03 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. will post 3.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Tri Pointe Homes Company Profile

Tri Pointe Homes, Inc engages in the design, construction, and sale of single-family attached and detached homes in the United States. The company operates through a portfolio of six regional home building brands comprising Maracay in Arizona; Pardee Homes in California and Nevada; Quadrant Homes in Washington; Trendmaker Homes in Texas; TRI Pointe Homes in California, Colorado, and the Carolinas; and Winchester Homes in Maryland and Northern Virginia.

