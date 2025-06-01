Squarepoint Ops LLC Purchases 14,896 Shares of Denali Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:DNLI)

Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its position in shares of Denali Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:DNLI – Free Report) by 44.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 48,619 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 14,896 shares during the quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC’s holdings in Denali Therapeutics were worth $991,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in Denali Therapeutics by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 190,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,880,000 after buying an additional 497 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in Denali Therapeutics by 30.5% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,790 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 885 shares during the last quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Denali Therapeutics by 589.9% during the fourth quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 1,773 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 1,516 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in Denali Therapeutics by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 208,521 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,250,000 after buying an additional 1,702 shares during the last quarter. Finally, E Fund Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in Denali Therapeutics by 32.2% during the fourth quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. now owns 9,997 shares of the company’s stock worth $204,000 after buying an additional 2,436 shares during the last quarter. 92.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ DNLI opened at $13.18 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.52. Denali Therapeutics Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $10.57 and a fifty-two week high of $33.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.91 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.78 and a beta of 1.49.

Denali Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:DNLI Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.78) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.71) by ($0.07). During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.68) EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Denali Therapeutics Inc. will post -2.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have weighed in on DNLI shares. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price objective (down from $38.00) on shares of Denali Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, March 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Denali Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $31.00 price target on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald raised shares of Denali Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 10th. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on shares of Denali Therapeutics from $50.00 to $42.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 3rd. Finally, Wedbush decreased their price target on shares of Denali Therapeutics from $32.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Denali Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $33.71.

Denali Therapeutics Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops a portfolio of product candidates engineered to cross the blood-brain barrier for neurodegenerative diseases and lysosomal storage diseases in the United States. The company’s transport vehicle (TV)-enabled programs include DNL310 ETV, an IDS enzyme replacement therapy program for MPS II; TAK-594/DNL593 which is in Phase 1/II for frontotemporal dementia-granulin; DNL126 program for MPS IIIA; and DNL622 for MPS I, as well as other preclinical programs that target amyloid beta and HER2.

