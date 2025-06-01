Squarepoint Ops LLC Purchases 18,159 Shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIGL)

Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its position in Rigel Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIGL – Free Report) by 40.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 63,416 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,159 shares during the quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC owned about 0.36% of Rigel Pharmaceuticals worth $1,067,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in RIGL. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Rigel Pharmaceuticals by 111.1% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 299,709 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $5,041,000 after acquiring an additional 157,763 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Rigel Pharmaceuticals by 587.9% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 180,492 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,036,000 after acquiring an additional 154,254 shares during the last quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals by 814.5% in the fourth quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 170,100 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,861,000 after purchasing an additional 151,500 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,178,000. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new position in shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,444,000. Institutional investors own 66.23% of the company’s stock.

Rigel Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

RIGL stock opened at $19.30 on Friday. Rigel Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $7.48 and a 52 week high of $29.82. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $18.35 and its 200 day moving average is $20.04. The firm has a market cap of $344.93 million, a P/E ratio of 137.87 and a beta of 1.34.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Rigel Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:RIGL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 6th. The biotechnology company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.49. Rigel Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 14.80% and a net margin of 2.46%. The firm had revenue of $53.33 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $43.87 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.50) earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Rigel Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 0.22 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on RIGL. B. Riley upped their price objective on shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 5th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $57.00 price target on shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, March 5th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, March 8th. Citigroup increased their target price on Rigel Pharmaceuticals from $49.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 6th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald increased their target price on Rigel Pharmaceuticals from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.40.

Rigel Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Rigel Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in discovering, developing, and providing therapies that enhance the lives of patients with hematologic disorders and cancer. The company’s commercialized products include Tavalisse, an oral spleen tyrosine kinase inhibitor for the treatment of adult patients with chronic immune thrombocytopenia; Rezlidhia, a non-intensive monotherapy for the treatment of adult patients with relapsed or refractory (R/R) acute myeloid leukemia (AML) with a susceptible isocitrate dehydrogenase-1 (IDH1) mutation as detected by an FDA-approved test; and GAVRETO, a once daily, small molecule, oral, kinase inhibitor for the treatment of adult patients with metastatic rearranged during transfection (RET) fusion-positive non-small cell lung cancer, as well as for the treatment of adult and pediatric patients 12 years of age and older with advanced or metastatic RET fusion-positive thyroid cancer.

